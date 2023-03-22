BOISE — The budget writers of the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee voted Tuesday to accept the last distribution of a federal grant for child care providers.

But the funding will be distributed by the Department of Labor rather than the Department of Health and Welfare over concerns that the health department distributed federal funds to some ineligible providers in a different grant program.

When the health department’s division of welfare budget passed Feb. 27 without the grant included, there was significant pushback from advocates in the child care industry, KTVB reported. The funds would have expired at the end of the fiscal year. This program was meant for supporting child care providers, as well as offsetting child care costs for low-income families so they may continue working or re-enter the workforce, according to the Legislative Budget Book.

