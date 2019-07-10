The Kids Eating Right, Nutrition and Exercise for Life program for children ages 5 through 12 is returning to the Pullman Farmers Market.
KERNEL allows children to participate in a healthy lifestyle activity and earn a $2 incentive to purchase produce like fruits, vegetables and edible plants.
The KERNAL program occurs the first and third Wednesdays of every month at the market. Parents may drop their children off at the KERNEL tent to participate.
The Pullman Farmers Market happens every Wednesday through October at the Brelsford WSU Visitors Center at 150 E. Spring St., Pullman.