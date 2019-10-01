With its near century-old boiler on the fritz, J. Russell Elementary School in Moscow was a little chillier than anticipated Monday morning.
District officials said the equipment was fixed and heat was restored after classes Monday afternoon.
Russell Principal Craig Allen said it is not uncommon for problems to arise with the school’s aging heating equipment from time to time. If heating problems persist for a day or two, Allen said, the school typically asks that students dress warmly for class and ensures they have more opportunities in the day to stand up and move about.
Russell also has a handful of space heaters for times such as these, Allen said, but the old school can only handle a few running simultaneously before they start flipping breakers.
Fortunately, he said, even when the heat kicks off in the middle of winter, the temperature doesn’t dip much lower than it did Monday.
“Our classrooms right now are all right in the mid-50s — so we’ve been colder,” Allen said Monday morning. “Our boiler does something like this once or twice every year, so we have a process down, it’s not new to us.”
At 91 years, Russell is the oldest school in Moscow and the boiler was installed when the school was built. Despite its age, Allen said Russell has the best-performing boiler in the district.
Superintendent of Moscow Schools Greg Bailey said a few “hiccups” like this are normal as they start turning the boilers on in anticipation of colder months ahead. Temperatures in Moscow dipped to 32 degrees overnight Sunday and into Monday.
Bailey said the district had already planned to switch on boiler systems in its buildings at the start of the week and with the recent drop in temperature, schools decided to check on them over the weekend.
Russell’s boiler was found to be in reasonable working order, Bailey said, but workers found a steam leak they’d like to address before firing the equipment up in earnest for the winter months.
“When you start up those boilers each year ... it’s kind of like starting a car after six months or so,” Bailey said. “You want to make sure that they’re running but it’s always kind of nervous when you turn that key the first time.”
While boilers breaking down from time to time is not a new problem, Bailey and Allen agree that is far from Russell’s most pressing concern regarding facilities. With a building as old as the Great Depression and Mickey Mouse, the most obvious and inconvenient ways it shows its age is through roofs and walls that leak in wet weather. Allen said the school typically has buckets out catching water through the winter months.
Bailey said facilities issues are among his most pressing concerns as superintendent and he considers Russell’s needs to be the most critical. Eventually, Bailey said, the district will have to consider replacing some of its oldest buildings though he expects such a project is still years away.
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.