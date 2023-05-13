Chinook counts surge, but picture still hazy

Joe Dupont

Counts of spring chinook at Bonneville Dam spiked dramatically this week, giving some hope to worried anglers.

But uncertainty over the unusually late run led the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to cancel salmon fishing on the Snake River. The season, which was limited to two days a week at Ice Harbor and Little Goose dams, opened on May 9. Based on preseason forecasts, the state established a harvest quota of about 670 adult chinook.

But for weeks, anglers and fisheries managers watched and waited for the chrome-bright fish with red and fatty flesh to start moving up the Columbia River. Through Monday, adult chinook counts at Bonneville Dam were worrisome.

