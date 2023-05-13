Chinook counts surge, but picture still hazy

Counts of spring chinook at Bonneville Dam spiked dramatically this week, giving some hope to worried anglers.
But uncertainty over the unusually late run led the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to cancel salmon fishing on the Snake River. The season, which was limited to two days a week at Ice Harbor and Little Goose dams, opened on May 9. Based on preseason forecasts, the state established a harvest quota of about 670 adult chinook.
But for weeks, anglers and fisheries managers watched and waited for the chrome-bright fish with red and fatty flesh to start moving up the Columbia River. Through Monday, adult chinook counts at Bonneville Dam were worrisome.
That changed Monday when the daily count jumped from about 1,500 to 4,508. Tuesday saw more than 5,800 chinook pass the dam and on Wednesday and Thursday the daily counts topped 7,000.
Despite the jump, Washington fisheries managers said a halt to the season is needed until its overall strength becomes more clear.
The surge likely saved fishing seasons in Idaho, but managers don’t yet know if the seven-day-a-week structure on the Clearwater, lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers will remain intact.
Right now they are projecting a harvest share of about 1,900 adult chinook on the Clearwater River, down from the preseason forecast of 2,700, and a harvest share of about 1,400 on the lower Salmon and Little Salmon Rivers, down from 3,800.
Harvest shares change as the run materializes. Joe DuPont, regional fisheries manager for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at Lewiston, said if the latest harvest share forecast proves accurate, the agency would likely reduce fishing to Thursdays through Sundays on both the lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers and the Clearwater River and its tributaries.
“Don’t be surprised if changes in the seasons and limits occur next week,” he wrote in a weekly run update available at bit.ly/42zUx7k