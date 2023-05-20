Washington will reopen spring chinook fishing on the Snake River near Little Goose and Ice Harbor dams next week.

The Little Goose area is open Tuesdays and Fridays and the Ice Harbor area is open Wednesdays and Thursdays. Anglers can catch as many as four hatchery spring chinook but only one of them can be an adult fish.

The two fishing seasons were shuttered earlier this month after the spring chinook run failed to materialize. But the fish made a late surge last week.