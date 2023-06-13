Fishing for spring chinook salmon will end on the lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers Wednesday night.

Anglers on the two rivers have harvested more than 1,500 adult hatchery chinook. Most of those fish were caught last week when the bulk of the run, initially slowed by high flows at the Slide Rapid, moved upriver en masse following a drop in river levels.

“We estimated that over 1,200 fish were caught last week in this fishery, with 880 of them being harvested in the lower Salmon River around Riggins (section 3),” said Idaho Fish and Game Regional Fisheries Manager Joe DuPont in a weekly update on the run published Monday.

Recommended for you