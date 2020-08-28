Chipotle breaks ground

An excavator works at the site for a new Chipotle restaurant Wednesday in Pullman. The 2,325-square-foot building will be at the intersection of Harvest Drive and Brelsford Drive between Starbucks and Pullman Building Supply. It is scheduled to open in March 2021.Geoff Crimmins Daily News

 Geoff Crimmins/Daily News

