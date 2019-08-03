Chloe Legreid, founder of Chloe’s Lavender, and Elijah Shoemake, co-founder of Protium Innovations LLC, will present at Cup O’Joe on the Palouse from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at Columbia Bank, 795 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman.
Legreid is a Pullman High School student who has placed in the top three at the Washington State University Business Plan Competition the previous two years. Shoemake recently returned from the world’s largest airshow in Paris and will update the community on how his recent trip helped Protium.
Coffee and refreshments will be provided. For information, contact Sara McKnight at whitman@seweda.org or (509) 288-1317.