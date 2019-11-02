Applications for families in need of assistance providing gifts for their children this holiday season through Moscow’s Christmas for Kids program are now available.
Applications are available at the Community Action Partnership, 428 W. Third St., Suite No. 4, Moscow; on the Moscow School District website, msd281.org, under the “Community Event Flyers” tab; or on the Christmas for Kids Facebook page.
Christmas for Kids is a non-profit organization that distributes Christmas gifts for children living in the Moscow area. The program is limited to Moscow children living in the applicant’s home who are younger than 18 or a senior in high school.
All gifts provided are donated by local businesses and organizations who sponsor families or individuals.
Applications are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. All applications postmarked by Nov. 8 will receive priority consideration.
For more information, email christmas@moscow.com or call (509) 330-1046.