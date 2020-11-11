Christmas For Kids, a local nonprofit organization providing gifts and warm clothing for the children of low-income families in Latah County, is accepting applications for its annual program.
Low-income families who wish to apply to receive gifts from local sponsors can download a form at the Moscow School District website, msd281.org, under the “Community Interest” tab.
Paper copies of the application are also available at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce or the Moscow Hope Center.
The priority deadline to apply has been extended to Nov. 18.
For more information on sponsoring a child, donating or volunteering, email christmas@moscow.com or call (509) 330-1046.