Christmas For Kids, a local non-profit organization providing gifts and warm clothing for the children of low-income families in Latah County, is accepting applications for its annual program.
Low-income families who wish to apply to receive gifts from local sponsors can download a form at the Moscow School District website, msd281.org, under the “Community Interest” tab.
Paper copies of the application are also available at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce.
The priority deadline to apply is Monday, but the organization will accept late applications as long as resources last.
For more information, email christmas@moscow.com or call (509) 330-1046.