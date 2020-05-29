Chugging along

A Spokane, Spangle & Palouse Railway GP39-3M locomotive pulling grain-hopper cars stops on the tracks near the McCoy Grain Terminal on Wednesday between Oakesdale and Rosalia. The short-line railroad operates on 63 miles of track between Palouse and Marshall, Wash., where it interfaces with the BNSF Railway about 8 miles southwest of Spokane.

 Geoff Crimmins/Daily News

