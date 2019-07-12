The Community Congregational United Church of Christ and the community group Palouse ProActive have organized “Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Detention Camps” from 7-8 p.m. Friday at Pine Street Plaza in downtown Pullman.
The event is part of the national organization Lights for Liberty, which is working with local and regional organizations to schedule similar vigils in communities throughout the country.
Steve Van Kuiken, pastor of the Community Congregational United Church of Christ, said the event is for people to support each other and take a stand against a situation that is “morally repugnant.”
He said the reports of the conditions at the migrant detention camps on the United States’ southern border are “horrific and uncalled for.”
“We think that what’s going on down on the border is morally unjust and wrong and so we need to be part of a voice that is willing to challenge that and take responsibility for it,” he said.
He said the vigil will have speakers, music and handouts explaining what people can do to act against the camps.
Van Kuiken said there could be more than 100 people at the vigil.
For information, visit www.lightsforliberty.org.