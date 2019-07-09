Church volunteers fix City Playfield building

The shower facility at Pullman’s City Playfield has a new roof thanks to a local church dedicating nearly 30 hours of volunteer work to fix the building.
Emmanuel Baptist Church in Pullman sent about 15 to 20 volunteers to work on the facility from June 28 to July 1.
Joel Moore, the church’s youth pastor, said the church donated $2,000 for the materials.
Moore said he approached the Pullman Parks and Recreation Department about fixing the roof after he noticed it was in bad shape one night while running on the asphalt path at the park.
The City Playfield, at 820 South St., serves as the main athletic facility for Pullman’s summer sports.
Moore said Emmanuel Baptist Church is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and to celebrate, it set a goal of raising $50,000 to donate to programs, schools, organizations and projects in Pullman. Moore said the church ended up raising nearly $80,000.
While fixing the shower facility, Moore said, the volunteers replaced 20 sheets of plywood under the shingles to repair a roof that was rotting.
“The shingles were literally just falling off,” he said.
The volunteers were made up of both adults and members of the church youth program, several of whom have experience fixing roofs.
Moore commended the younger members of the church for their willingness to give up three days of their summer vacation to volunteer.
“It’s pretty exciting to see students mobilize that way,” he said.
Alan Davis, Pullman Parks Superintendent, said the city is grateful for their hard work.
“It was a fantastic gift,” he said.
Davis said the church has done similar projects for the city in the past, and it is among a long line of groups and organizations who have donated volunteers to help the city government. As an example, earlier this year Lincoln Middle School students picked up litter around the community to celebrate Earth Day, Davis said.
Davis said while the city does not rely on volunteer work to complete its list of projects, the extra help can go a long way in finishing projects the city may not be able to get to in a timely matter. That is why he expressed gratitude the City Playfield shower facility is no longer on that list.
“This is certainly a big one,” he said.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at (208) 883-4640, or by email to akuipers@dnews.com.