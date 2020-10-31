In the midst of all the chaos of 2020 — from a global pandemic to the upcoming election — a local religious group believes kindness is more important than ever.
Beginning Monday, the Moscow Interfaith Association is sponsoring a “10 Days of Kindness” campaign to promote kind acts on the Palouse for the first 10 days of November.
“As anxiety and decisiveness were going up heading into the election, we started having conversations about how we could come together to support the whole community in staying grounded, unified and compassionate toward one another,” said the Rev. Elizabeth Stevens of the Universal Unitarian Church of the Palouse.
The Interfaith Association challenges those who live on the Palouse to commit to finding something kind to do for somebody else each day from Nov. 1-10. Examples of such acts outlined on the association’s Facebook page include sending a card, dropping off soup, giving someone a compliment and thanking an essential worker.
If people choose, they can report on acts they’ve chosen to do either on Facebook at bit.ly/2HHn8U5 or via email to palouse10daysofkindness@gmail.com.
The group elected not to assign people to do specific acts of kindness, or recipients of kindness, so as to keep the challenge as open-ended as possible.
“The idea behind 10 days of kindness is to give us all something concrete that we can do, regardless of what happens with politics,” Stevens said.”The hope is that these acts of kindness will ripple out and touch a lot of people in our community.”
