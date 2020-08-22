Circle of life

Craig Staszkow/Daily NewsThe honeysuckle tree struck by lightning May 17 at Lena Whitmore Elementary School in Moscow was cut down and removed by the school district Thursday evening. A root sucker from the tree, foreground, will be nurtured in attempt to eventually replace the large tree, which provided shade and a centerpiece to the school’s outdoor play area. The wood from the original tree will be used by school district shop classes.

 Craig Staszkow/Daily News

