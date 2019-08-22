The City of Moscow is accepting nominations for the 2019 Ismat Ara and Abdul Mannan Sheikh Community Unity Award. Submissions are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 9.
Nominations can be sent to Moscow Human Rights Commission, Karen Potter, Moscow Police Department, P.O. Box 9203, Moscow 83843, or emailed to hrc@ci.moscow.id.us.
Nominees must meet the following three requirements: significant contributions to community unity and human understanding in and around Moscow; significant efforts on behalf of diversity, inclusion and human rights in Moscow; and outstanding commitment to community, public service and the City of Moscow.
Explanations for nomination should not exceed one page.