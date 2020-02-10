The City of Moscow is accepting entries for the 2020 Moscow Farmers Market Poster Contest.
The contest is open to all ages. Participants are restricted to a 200 air-mile radius from Moscow. Students from the University of Idaho, Washington State University and Lewis-Clark State College are exempt from the radius restriction. Only one entry per participant is permitted, and incomplete entries will not be considered.
The winning entry will be awarded $300 for their work, which will become the property of the city of Moscow.
Deadline to submit an entry is 5 p.m. Feb. 26. For information, visit shortened link bit.ly/35WEYbC.
The city is also accepting registration forms for the Farmers Market Bell Brigade, a volunteer service opportunity for youth organizations.
The brigade offers youth groups the ability to table at the market in exchange for ringing the 8 a.m. opening and 1 p.m. closing bells.
For information, visit the shortened link bit.ly/2GXawUC.