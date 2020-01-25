The City of Moscow is accepting reservation forms for the 2020 Moscow Farmers Market craft and food juries.
Juries are open to prospective vendors who have new business ventures, unique products to introduce or are seeking a direct market opportunity to engage with the community. Juries are limited to the first 15 participants who submit a completed reservation form and applicable paperwork.
Jury dates are March 6, March 23 and 27.
For more information about the craft and food jury process, or to download a reservation form, visit ci.moscow.id.us/615/Prospective-Vendors.