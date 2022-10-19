The Pullman City Council unanimously endorsed the Pullman Regional Hospital’s bond measure during its Tuesday meeting.

Physicians from the hospital attended the Council meeting to speak about the hospital’s expansion project, estimated to cost $45 million. The project covers about 80,000 square feet and involves relocating around 9,000 square feet of administrative services, remodeling about 17,000 square feet and adding an estimated 54,000 square feet in patient care space, according to past reporting.

On this year’s general election ballot, the hospital has proposed general obligation bonds of $27,500,000, maturing over 30 years, to finance improvements within the facility, according to past reporting. The measure, if approved, would expand existing space for patient care including surgical, emergency, imaging, laboratory and other therapeutic services. It would also create new inpatient and outpatient medical facilities and support the hospital’s growing staff.

Recommended for you