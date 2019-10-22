The Moscow City Council on Monday approved a $10,000 funding request from the Latah Recovery Community Center to help the nonprofit organization make improvements to its facility that will help integrate services with the new Rural Crisis Center Network next door.
The crisis center is expected to open next to the South Main Street recovery center next week, the recovery center’s director Darrell Keim said after the meeting.
Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry told the council his officers in 2016 responded to 103 calls in which they took an individual to Gritman Medical Center who was a threat to themselves and/or others, 87 calls in 2017 and 115 in 2018. He said an officer must be present with the hospital patient, which can last one to seven days.
Fry said the crisis center should reduce those calls and, therefore, cut down overtime spending in his department.
“This crisis center I think will be vital for the police department,” he said.
Fry said officers can take an individual to Gritman if he or she is deemed a threat to themselves or others while Keim said no one can be forcibly taken to the crisis center.
Patients can stay at the crisis center for a maximum of 24 hours, but Keim said the average stay at crisis centers across the state is four to six hours.
The crisis center will be funded by the state and the facility will be managed by the recovery center, which is renting the space.
Those who believe themselves to be in crisis can visit the recovery center from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday or call (877) 897-9027 anytime and speak with an individual who will transfer the call to a recovery center staff member.
If deemed appropriate, the staff member will then call an on-call care professional in Moscow who will meet the patient in the adjoining crisis center to assess and treat the individual.