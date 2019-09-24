City councilor pushing for transparency

A Pullman city councilor wants there to be more transparency in city government regarding coming construction projects after hearing complaints from residents who feel they are out of the loop.
The councilor, Brandon Chapman, on Sept. 12 sent an email to constituents in which Chapman criticized the city for not doing enough to provide early notice on the city website and elsewhere when a developer intends to build in Pullman.
“Many people affected by decisions don’t even know something is coming up that could affect them, whether it is on the (city website) or not,” Chapman wrote in the email to his constituents. “I don’t need a show of hands, but how many of you feel like you’ve been in this boat before?”
According to Chapman’s email, the city usually posts staff reports on its website shortly before a hearing on the issue, but that does not give residents enough time to learn the information.
“Truly, it’s embarrassing how little time is given,” Chapman wrote. “Staff have weeks or months to see the info. Residents often have two or three days,”
Chapman told the Daily News on Monday he sent a similar email to residents two years ago, before he was on the city council, because back then there was confusion surrounding the specifics of the Kamiak Elementary School project and the Sundance South subdivision.
“It occurred to me our residents need good, accurate information in a much more timely fashion,” he said.
A recent application causing concern among residents is for a 13-story apartment building on Johnson Avenue near the intersection with Bishop Boulevard. That issue likely will go before the Pullman Board of Adjustment for a public hearing, but no date has been scheduled.
Chapman said he plans to discuss this issue of transparency during an upcoming city goal-setting retreat.
He pointed to the Spokane Valley government website as an example of city officials being up front with residents.
As an example, he linked in his email to a notice on the Spokane Valley website letting people know about a completed application for a large residential development even before a public hearing was scheduled. That link can be found at this shortened link: bit.ly/2miyXEN.
“The way they post that information is certainly transparent and a lot more fair to residents,” he said.
He said letting the public know about an application early on in the process gives people time to find out about it, talk about it with their neighbors and think of questions to ask city officials.
Chapman also said that while residents who live close to the proposed construction site get notifications in the mail, other residents farther away who may also be affected by the construction do not get those notifications. He also said sometimes he and his fellow city councilors are not immediately made aware of these projects.
Chapman said he is not accusing the city staff of intentionally hiding information, and he understands that putting these notices on the website would add to the amount of work city staff already do. But he said the city should try to do more than the “bare minimum.”
City Planning Director Pete Dickinson said the city goes above and beyond what’s required by state law.
He said the city will place a public notice for a proposed development in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, at the location of the proposed property and in the mail to residents within 300 feet of the property. He also said information is provided in the monthly Pullman Planning Department newsletter and staff has recently begun posting information on Facebook and Twitter.
Dickinson said the state only requires a public notice to be published in the newspaper and mailed to nearby residents.
He said when the city receives an application for a proposed development, that application is often incomplete, needs revision and is sometimes withdrawn. An application is no guarantee it will actually happen, he said.
