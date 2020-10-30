The city of Moscow and Moscow Volunteer Fire Department will have a drive-through food drive in support of The Idaho Foodbank from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, according to a city news release.
Individuals interested in donating may drop off food at the City Hall parking lot or Fire Station 2, which is on White Avenue near the Latah County Fairgrounds. Saturday is the final day to collect donations for The Idaho Foodbank’s annual Feed the Need campaign.
Volunteers will be on site to gather donations and all collected food will be donated to The Idaho Foodbank partner agencies in Moscow.
Nonperishable food items in high demand include: proteins like canned meats, fish, peanut butter and nuts; fruits and vegetables like canned 100 percent fruit or vegetable juices; grains like whole grain cereals, pasta, rice and oatmeal; and boxed, canned or dehydrated shelf-stable dairy products.