City: Gender-neutral switch should be easy

About 95 percent of city of Moscow-owned or occupied restroom facilities are gender-neutral or can be with minor modifications, said Jen Pfiffner, deputy city supervisor of culture, recreation and employees services.
Pfiffner told the Moscow City Council Administrative Committee on Monday that the city conducted an inventory of city restroom facilities, including parks bathrooms, city-occupied facilities like the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center and City Hall and city-owned facilities like the 1912 Center and the Moscow Public Library.
The Moscow City Council approved in November the development of a phased approach to convert existing restrooms to gender-neutral, or restrooms any gender can use. The city previously reviewed gender-neutral restrooms in other Idaho municipalities to see how they converted their bathroom facilities into gender-neutral ones.
Pfiffner said 50 percent of facilities would require appropriate locks and/or signage for a gender-neutral conversion; 29 percent could be “blended options;” 16 percent are portable bathrooms at parks so they are already gender-neutral; and 5 percent - Friendship Square, Mountain View Park and the Intermodal Transit Center - would require additional considerations.
“City Hall is an excellent example of a blended option where you have multiple facilities within the building,” Pfiffner said.
She said some of the City Hall restrooms could be gender-neutral and others could remain gender-specific, or designated for men or women.
Pfiffner said the “two biggest hurdles” are the Friendship Square and Mountain View Park facilities because they have men’s and women’s restrooms and/or are high-traffic bathrooms with a great deal of capacity.
She said placing a lock on those bathrooms reduces the capacity significantly. Those restrooms, which could be added onto or renovated to be gender-neutral, require significant resources and financial investment to convert to gender-neutral and are not budgeted for, Pfiffner said.
“Parks are a pretty easy transition except for those two larger areas,” Pfiffner said.
She said the lock and signage updates are estimated to cost $3,000 and are proposed to be installed this year.
City staff is expected to develop a resolution for the City Council to consider that addresses future planning and construction of restrooms with a gender-neutral concept.
Gender-neutral restrooms appear to make sense under Moscow City Code, which says, “The city has determined that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and/or gender identity/expression shall be prohibited ... in order to help ensure that all persons, regardless of sexual orientation and/or gender expression/identity, are afforded equal opportunities for employment, in housing, commercial property, and in the use of public accommodations …”
The Administrative Committee recommended approving the gender-neutral restroom conversion plan. City Supervisor Gary Riedner said the City Council will consider the item at next week’s council meeting or the one following that.
