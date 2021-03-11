Moscow’s City Hall, Paul Mann Building and Public Works and Services Administration Building are open to the public after previously being closed because of COVID-19, according to a city of Moscow news release. Physical distancing and masks when physical distancing cannot be maintained are still required.
City services will also continue to be offered via phone, email or appointment.
City Council meetings will be conducted as scheduled. Under Gov. Brad Little’s modified Stage 3 Order, residents may attend public meetings in person.
Meetings are also livestreamed via the city’s YouTube channel at this shortened web link: bit.ly/3ch9O40. Agendas for all meetings can be found at www.ci.moscow.id.us/581/Agendas-and-Minutes.