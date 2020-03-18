The City of Moscow is accepting submission for two public art opportunities. One is for pieces to be displayed at the Intermodal Transit Center Sculpture Garden and other is for designs for the vinyl-wrapped traffic signal boxes.
A selection panel will choose five sculptures to be displayed in the garden, near the University of Idaho campus, for approximately 12 months. Each selected artist will receive an honorarium of $200 for the loan of their artwork.
Selected traffic signal boxes throughout Moscow are chosen each year by a selection panel to be installed and displayed for up to five years. Each selected artist will receive an honorarium of $500 for the use of their original design.
The application deadline is May 7. Applications are available through shortened link bit.ly/3cyz8BA.