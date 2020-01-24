The city of Moscow will have two public forums to display proposed designs for new playground equipment for the Jim Lyle Rotary Park, on the corner of F Street and Orchard Avenue. The new equipment would replace the existing wooden playground structure.
The first public forum is scheduled for 5-6:30 p.m. Monday in the multipurpose room of the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center, 1724 E. F St., Moscow.
The second forum is set for 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 1 at the Recreation Center.
Voting for the proposed designs is available online until 3 p.m. Feb. 14 at surveymonkey.com/r/MPFJ6PV.
Results of the public voting will be tallied for consideration by the Rotary Club of Moscow, followed by consideration of results by the Parks and Recreation Commission on Feb. 27. The Parks and Recreation Commission will recommend a final proposal to city council for their consideration later in March.
For more information, contact David Schott, assistant parks and recreation director, at (208) 883-7098 or dschott@ci.moscow.id.us.