Moscow Mountain could have a new 2-mile system of bike trails in two years thanks to a local volunteer group and a Tuesday decision from the Moscow City Council.

The Moscow Area Mountain Bike Association is proposing to build and maintain the trail system on the mountain near the intersection of Moscow Mountain Road and Rock Creek Road.

MAMBA is a local nonprofit organization founded in 1997 that develops, maintains and promotes the use of more than 60 miles of non-motorized trails on and around the Moscow Mountain area.

