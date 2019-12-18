The Moscow Tree Commission has two open positions. The commission meets at 5 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month in the Mayor’s Conference Room on the first floor of City Hall, 206 E. Third St.
According to a news release by the City of Moscow, the purpose of the commission is to plan, establish and help conduct a comprehensive community forestry program for the city. Under Moscow City Code, the tree commission is responsible for providing advice to the mayor and council on preservation, protection and management of the community forest; to hear appeals from licence, certification or permit applicants; and for developing and implementing programs and education materials about community forestry issues.
Applications are available at ci.moscow.id.us/353/City-Commissions. Successful applicants will be appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the city council to fill the term of appointment.
For more information, contact the City at (208) 883-7080 or David Schott, Moscow Tree Commission staff liaison, at dschott@ci.moscow.id.us or (208) 883-7098.