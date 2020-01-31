Because of the “blatant abuse and disregard” for Mountain View Park rules current use restrictions, Moscow Parks and Recreation Director Dwight Curtis may seek Moscow City Council authorization to shut down areas that allow dogs off-leash at the park and prohibit dogs from the sports fields, according to the city’s Facebook page.
The post states that the unseasonably warm and wet conditions have forced the city to close the park’s fields to people and dogs because foot traffic causes considerable damage to the turf. Many have disregarded the signs posted at the park and are continuing to take their dogs on the fields.
The city asks that residents observe the posted signage and refrain from using the fields until the restriction is lifted.
For more information, contact Moscow Parks and Recreation at (208) 883-7084.