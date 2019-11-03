The city of Moscow is seeking community input on the public art project at C Street and Main Street.
The Selection Panel has determined three finalists for the project, and is seeking comments from members of the community before recommending a design to the Moscow Arts Commission and city council.
A written comment period will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Thursday on the first floor of Moscow City Hall.
A public input session will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday in the council chambers of city hall.