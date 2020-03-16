The City of Moscow is seeking nominations for the 2020 Mayor’s Earth Day awards, which recognizes Moscow residents for sustainable practices that foster environmental sustainability through conservation, recycling, reuse, construction and design and public education.
There are award categories for individuals, businesses, students and schools, nonprofits, service organizations, government, building and development, green visionaries with long-range environmental objectives and green neighbors, honoring those from nearby communities.
Nominations should include the names and contact information of the nominator and nominee, and a brief description of why the nominee is worthy of recognition.
Nominations are due by 5 p.m. March 23, and can be submitted by letter to the City of Moscow, Administration Department (Attn: Sustainable Environment Commission), P.O. Box 9203 Moscow, ID 83843, or by email to sec@ci.moscow.id.us.
For information, contact Kelli Cooper, environmental education and sustainability specialist at (208) 883-7122.