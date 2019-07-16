The city of Potlatch is hosting its 46th annual Potlatch Days celebration Friday through Sunday at locations throughout town.
On Friday, there will be a free concert 7 p.m. at Scenic 6 Park featuring Blue Highway, and a beer garden will be available. There will also be relay races starting at Codi Jo’s Wagon Wheel at 6 and 6:30 p.m.
On Saturday, there will be a breakfast from 6-10 a.m. at Lions Club Park for $8 a person, a fun run at 7 a.m. and a parade at 10 a.m. There will be a car, tractor and motorcycle show, as well as other activities throughout the park and town.
Non-denominational church services will end the festivities at 9 a.m. Sunday in Scenic 6 Park.
This year’s grand marshal is Delfred Cone, who will also be celebrating his 65th high school reunion with the class of 1954.