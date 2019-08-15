The city of Pullman will honor four more inductees to the Pullman Walk of Fame at 10 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Kamiaken and Main streets during the 31st annual National Lentil Festival.
Honorees are Sue M. Durrant, a former Washington State University coach for women’s athletics who fought for Title IX rights; Mike Utley, a former Detroit Lions player and the most decorated WSU football player in the school’s history; Joe M. and V. Helen Campero, Pullman residents who were active in the community; and Alexander C. McGregor, the chairman of the agronomy and farm service business, the McGregor Company.
For information on the inductees, visit pullmanchamber.com or call the chamber at (509) 334-3656.