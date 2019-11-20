The city of Deary will receive $1.5 million in loans and $500,000 in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to upgrade the city’s aged water system, according to a USDA news release.
The federal agency announced Tuesday it is investing $635 million in 122 projects to improve water systems and wastewater handling services in rural communities in 42 states.
The USDA is funding the projects through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program.
Deary’s project includes drilling a new well, replacing water lines and replacing undersized distribution mains, according to the USDA. The city’s system is operating near total supply capacity during high-demand periods, and the project will develop an additional source of supply.
Deary residents will have a safe and ample supply of water when the project is complete, according to the release.