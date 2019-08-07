The annual tour of the city of Pullman starts at 8 a.m. Thursday.
The event, which involves a combination of walking and bus transportation, begins in the city council chambers on the main floor of City Hall, 325 SE Paradise St., and ends at 12:40 p.m.
Locations on the tour include the police station, library, water well on Ritchie Street, aquatic center, Oddfellows Cemetery and Sunnyside Park, airport and new Pullman City Hall on Crestview. The tour will also highlight how tax dollars are spent. No reservations are necessary for the free tour.