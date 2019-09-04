The Pullman School District is in the early stages of building a new transportation cooperative with neighboring school districts in Palouse, Garfield and Colfax, officials say.
According to Pullman School District Director of Operations Joe Thornton, a new facility, to be located on the corner of State Highway 27 and Albion Road, would be designed primarily as a maintenance cooperative with space for other districts to work on their vehicles.
Thornton said the total cost of the project will likely be in the neighborhood of $10 million, but a state grant will pick up between 80 percent and 90 percent of the tab for any piece of the project deemed to be part of the co-op.
He said this will include administrative spaces and meeting rooms, as well as space for maintenance. He said the district likely will pick up the tab for additional pieces like covered parking and site development, though the exact cost of these features has yet to be determined and may be limited in scope by money available. He said the Pullman School District will pay for its share of the project with its capital projects budget.
Thornton said participating districts will have a few options to choose from when taking their vehicles in for repair or maintenance.
“They could bring to us and then we would we would bill them accordingly, they could choose to continue to take it to a third-party private vendor … or the other thing that we’re looking at doing is making shop space available for them,” Thornton said, noting some problems will always require the attention of specialized, third-party vendors. “If it’s going to be a longer project, they can bring it into one of our bays, work on it and leave it there for several days while they chip away at it.”
Pullman School District Transportation Supervisor Tammy Lehmitz said the new facilities will be a welcome improvement on their current bus garage that was built in 1956. She said she is particularly excited to have space to host employee trainings and meetings.
“We really don’t have a room where the trainers can train new drivers and also have drivers meetings where we are doing our continual training,” Lehmitz said. “Right now we just pull a couple of vehicles out of the building and sweep the floor and throw some chairs down and that’s our training room — and we really don’t have a good break area for the drivers either.”
Lehmitz estimated it will be at least another two years before the transportation co-op opens its doors. Thornton said the co-op has yet to receive approval from the school boards in question but the superintendents of the districts involved have expressed strong support for the move.
“The bottom line is, it’s a win-win for everybody,” Thornton said.
