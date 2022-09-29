During her Foley Institute talk on Tuesday, Princeton University Professor Frances Lee noted that, “from 1932 to 1988, the winning candidate received at least 80% of the vote in 10 of 14 elections.” Those results are in reference to the Electoral College vote, not the popular vote.
