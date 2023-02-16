The Wounded Phoenix Foundation, through Pullman’s Kure & Co., won’t host a needle exchange program. Those seeking more information about needle exchange programs can contact Whitman County Public Health at (509) 397-6280 or (509) 332-6752.
