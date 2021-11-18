A Clarkston company was the lowest bidder for the Idaho Transportation Department project to expand and realign U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow.
M.A. DeAtley Construction bid $57.7 million, which is $2 million lower than the next closest bid. Five construction companies submitted bids.
Construction is expected to begin in spring 2022. The plan is to replace the last two-lane section between Moscow and Lewiston with a new route less than a mile to the east.
The new route will feature a four-lane highway with flatter grades, fewer approaches and less severe curves.
While construction of the new route should begin early next year, the first year of work will focus on the southern end near Reisenauer Hill. The remaining connection will be built in the following two years.
Plans to expand more than 6 miles along U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow were first proposed in 1998 to reduce the number of traffic accidents and fatalities on Reisenauer Hill. But environmentalists with the Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition have fought the construction for two decades, saying the chosen alternative bisects big game habitat and destroys several wetlands.
Other challenges with the project involve rerouting the highway through a residential neighborhood. The transportation department has been negotiating with property owners near the planned route for years to appropriately compensate residents in exchange for their land.