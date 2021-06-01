A 32-year-old Clarkston man allegedly kidnapped, assaulted, choked and threatened to kill a woman because she refused to give him $20, according to a Whitman County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies were advised of a trespassing complaint at 11:32 a.m. Sunday on private property on Wawawai Road near Wawawai County Park, the release said. The property owner reported he found a vehicle on his property and there was a man and a woman passed out inside the vehicle.
Deputies spoke with the woman who said she had been kidnapped and brought to the location the night before. The release said the two know each other and the incident started at the Clearwater River Casino near Lewiston.
The woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries.
The man, Mathew Pilkington, was arrested for suspicion of second-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping, harassment (threats to kill) and second-degree trespassing and booked into Whitman County Jail.
Pilkington will make his first court appearance in Whitman County Superior Court this week.