A 19-year-old Clarkston man involved in an August robbery on the University of Idaho campus pleaded guilty to felony principal to aggravated assault Tuesday in Latah County District Court in Moscow.
Immanuael Jackson’s plea was pursuant to a Rule 11 plea agreement, Latah County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Jennings said.
The maximum prison time for the felony charge is five years in Idaho. Jackson’s sentencing is set for 2:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in front of Judge John Judge.
Jackson, Christopher Couch, 24, of Lewiston, and Tyreke Adler-Nowoj, 19, of Clarkston, were each charged for allegedly assisting Samuel Plummer, 18, of Moscow, in robbing a man of $60 in the early morning hours of Aug. 29 on the 500 block of University Avenue in Moscow.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim said three men — Adler-Nowoj, Jackson and Plummer — approached him and one of them told him they had something to ask him or show him so they walked to a parking lot where the three men “formed a side-by-side line” in front of the victim.
The victim said the man in the middle, later identified as Plummer, removed a handgun from his waistband and pointed the pistol upward toward the victim’s head. Plummer demanded the victim give him his wallet, the victim said.
The victim gave Plummer the cash from his wallet and the three men ran from the area to a vehicle and sped away, the affidavit said.
Plummer pleaded guilty to felony robbery and was sentenced pursuant to a Rule 11 plea agreement to 15 years in prison, including five years fixed, Oct. 14.
Judge retained jurisdiction for one year. If Plummer successfully completes the rider program, which is an intensive programming and education program in an Idaho Department of Correction facility, Plummer will then enter a one-year inpatient program. If successful in that program, he will be placed on probation for 15 years.
Couch pleaded guilty earlier this month to the same felony charge as Jackson and is scheduled to be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 21 in front of Judge. Adler-Nowoj is scheduled for a change of plea and sentencing at 9 a.m. Jan. 7 in front of Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall.