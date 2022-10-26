ROSALIA — A 20-year-old Clarkston man pleaded guilty after being accused of stealing a Cadillac from a Rosalia family.

Brady Trott pleaded guilty to second-degree felony burglary in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday after he was arrested in September for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.

According to Prosecutor Denis Tracy, Trott didn’t have a criminal history and Court Commissioner Doug Robinson offered him a first offender option. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, followed by a year of supervised probation by the State Department of Corrections. The department requires people to undergo drug evaluation and enter into a formal drug and alcohol treatment program.

