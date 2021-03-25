Two Clarkston residents were arrested early Wednesday morning south of Uniontown after Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies allegedly found two pounds of methamphetamine in their car.
According to a news release from Sheriff Brett Myers, Lisa Bond, 43, and Elsie Paradiso, 65, were booked into Whitman County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
After Deputy Tyler Langerveld initiated a traffic stop shortly after 1:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 195, he discovered that Bond’s license was suspended. He arrested Bond for this violation and after more questioning, he suspected there were illegal narcotics in her vehicle.
Deputies were granted a search warrant and found two pounds of methamphetamine and hundreds of dollars in cash.