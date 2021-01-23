Two Clarkston residents were arrested Thursday night near Wawawai Landing in Whitman County after heroin, methamphetamine and pharmaceutical grade narcotics were allegedly found in their vehicle.

According to a news release from Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers, deputies performed a welfare check on the vehicle driven by 60-year-old Karey Romaneschi at about 10:45 p.m.

When the deputy was told that Romaneschi and her passenger, 32-year-old Sheldon Romaneschi, did not need assistance, the deputy left.

A short time later, the deputy was advised Sheldon Romaneschi had an outstanding felony warrant for a narcotics violation. The deputy stopped the car again and noticed a package being tossed out of the passenger’s window and into the river.

Deputies retrieved the package and found what allegedly appeared to be a small quantity of black tar heroin and meth.

Deputies were granted a search warrant for the vehicle and allegedly found more heroin, meth and pharmaceutical grade narcotics, along with paraphernalia.

Sheldon and Karey Romaneschi were both arrested on multiple narcotics charges.

