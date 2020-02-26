Workers from Wilson’s Tree Service cut down a tree on West A Street on Tuesday in Moscow. The trees are being removed as part of a project to widen and rebuild A Street between Cherry Street and Peterson Drive. After the trees are removed, linemen will begin moving utility poles that are next to the street. Construction on the street is scheduled to begin May 18 and be finished in this fall.
