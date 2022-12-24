Clearing windshields

Drivers pull-off alongside the highway to clear ice and snow from their windshields as they move along Washington State Route 270 in Pullman on Friday.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Drivers pull off alongside the highway to clear ice and snow from their windshields Friday as they move along Washington State Route 270 between Moscow and Pullman. The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport reported a high of 15 degrees Friday, and there was about 2.5 inches of snowfall, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane. Some warmer temperatures are expected this weekend — find the extended weather forecast on Page 10A.

