Jerry Myers will present “A Past Life of Chasing Steelhead, A New Life of Protecting Them” at the Clearwater Fly Casters meeting which will begin with a no-host bar social hour at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow.
A buffet dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dinner is $16 for general attendees and $8 for students.
The meeting program will begin at 7:30 p.m., and is open to anyone interested in the sport of fly fishing.
For more information, call (509) 878-1654.