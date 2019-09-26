Conflicts, civil rights violations and poverty are primary reasons people flee their homeland, but climate change is making its way into the conversation, said Kathy Railsback, director of the Immigration Clinic and lecturer on immigration law and policy at the University of Idaho College of Law.
Railsback spoke to an audience of 25 people about refugees and immigration locally and internationally as part of a League of Women Voters of Moscow forum Wednesday in the Arts Workshop of the 1912 Center in Moscow.
Railsback, in responding to an audience member’s question, said immigration issues are going to get worse than they are now, partly because of climate change.
She said climate change is making areas more inhabitable, forcing people to move.
“The (United Nations) are talking now about climate change as a driver of conflict,” Railsback said.
She said there are 70.8 million refugees worldwide and that number continues to grow.
“We really are in kind of an unprecedented time right now for refugees worldwide,” Railsback said.
She said there are 3.5 million asylum seekers around the globe, 41.3 million are internally displaced or forced to flee within their country and 13.6 million are displaced by conflict or persecution.
Most refugees are from Syria, Afghanistan, South Sudan, Myanmar and Somalia, Railsback said, noting that many have fled because of conflict in their country.
While immigration is widely discussed in the U.S., Turkey (3.7 million), Pakistan (1.4 million), Uganda (1.2 million), Sudan (1.1 million) and Germany (1.1 million), have all brought in more refugees than the U.S.
She said the U.S. used to be ahead of all other countries combined for allowing refugees in.
“We feel like we’re in a hot spot, but actually, we’re not the hot spot really,” Railsback said. “We have a lot going on, especially at the southern border, but not compared to some of these other countries honestly.”
Worldwide, most resettled refugees come from the Middle East, but in the U.S., including Idaho, most refugees travel from Africa, she said.
She said refugees seek safety in Idaho because it is welcoming, cheap to live and safe.
Railsback worked as a private lawyer, practicing primarily in the field of immigration and naturalization law since 1991.
