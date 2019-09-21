A quiet morning at East City Park was disrupted by the words, “Stop denying, the Earth is dying,” chanted by dozens of Moscow High School students Friday.
After the students marched their way into the park holding signs with messages like “There is no planet B” and “What we stand for is what we stand on,” they were followed by a mass of University of Idaho students marching into the park with signs and chants of their own.
The students skipped classes to take part in the nationwide climate strike to raise awareness about climate change.
“The climate is changing and so should we,” said third-year University of Idaho student Logan Heflin as he took the East City Park stage to speak to the crowd. “Will you?”
He said society needs to “unlearn” its old habits that are damaging the world, such as emitting greenhouse gasses, buying plastic and wasting food.
“Do your part today,” he said.
Dalton Conway told the crowd one of the biggest steps people can take to make a difference is to vote.
As the 18-year-old MHS senior held up his newly acquired voter registration card, he told the crowd it only took him about three minutes to register and encouraged them to do the same.
“You will not believe how easy it is,” he said.
In addition to asking them to support action on climate change with their vote, Conway asked the crowd to take out their phones Friday and call Idaho’s legislators to demand that Idaho become 100 percent dependent on renewable energy.
Patricia Glazebrook, a Washington State University professor, emphatically told the crowd that despite the fact 99 percent of scientists across the world believe climate change is caused by humans, people in power refuse to take action.
“We are in a climate catastrophe,” she said.
Glazebrook, too, encouraged the audience to get their message to their government representatives.
“You need to phone them and remind them when you will be voting,” she said.
Just because Idaho may not be seeing the dangerous effects of climate change other parts of the world are seeing — such as flooding, hurricanes or smog — that doesn’t mean Idaho is immune from risk. That was the message of MHS sophomore Nicole Xiao, who also took the microphone Friday.
She said farmers are already seeing the effect the changing climate has on soil and water resources. Xiao said she does not want Moscow to eventually become like her home country of China, where smog covers the blue skies and causes breathing problems among its people.
She said many of her peers at MHS have been doing their part by rebuilding the flora and fauna at Phillips Farm north of Moscow.
